Kano residents unperturbed by emirship tussle, activities normal – Report

Residents of Kano metropolis of Kano State are going about their normal businesses peacefully, unperturbed by the raging Emirship tussle in the ancient town, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

This was based on the detailed report of a NAN Correspondent, who monitored the situation in some parts of the state.

The Correspondent is reporting that in Nasarawa, Fagge, Dala, Gwale and Municipal local government areas, businesses and private offices were opened throughout Friday and Saturday.

Motor parks and filling stations in the metropolis were also opened for business.

At Yankaba Market in Nasarawa Local Government Area, business activities swung into action immediately after the monthly sanitation exercise.

Similarly, at Singa, Kwari and Sabon-gari markets in Kano metropolis, residents turned out in large numbers for their daily activities.

In Dawanau international grains market in Tofa Local Government Area, the situation was not different as customers trooped to the market to transact their businesses peacefully.

A resident of Nasarawa, Malam Tanko Idris, told NAN that Kano has remained peaceful with activities going on in a conducive atmosphere.

Tanko appealed to residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Another resident of Municipal, Aminu Sa’adu, called on people of the state to remain calm and respect constituted authorities.

Sa’adu appealed to residents to exercise patience and not worry themselves on the Emirship tussle in the state because the parties were from one family.

Baba Ali, a resident of Fagge, said the tussle had hurt the integrity of the traditional leadership as politicians that come and go manipulate who became the Emir, “which should not be the case”.

Ali enjoined the people of the state to accept the new Emir and pray for peace, security and unity in the state and the country.

NAN reports that there was heavy security presence at strategic locations in the metropolis to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

NAN also reports that armed security men were deployed to the Government House, Emir’s Palace and Emir’s Guest House.