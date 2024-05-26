Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced closure of the Oworonshoki-bound section of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The Controller said that the closure was to enable the ministry to carry out urgent repairs on the bridge.

Kesha, who regretted all inconveniences that the closure might cause motorists, advised them to use alternative routes.

Also Read:

She said the section would be closed from midnight of Saturday (May 25) until 6pm on Sunday (May 26).