Hajj 2024: In Sallah message, NAHCON Chair declares no going back on best services delivery 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria said it remains committed to deliver the best services to all, despite the challenges encountered in the process of organising successful pilgrimage.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, made the commitment in Eid-el-Kabir message he personally signed on Sunday.

While speaking for other stakeholders, Mallam Arabi restated that actors in Hajj circle are making concerted efforts to improve on pilgrimage-centrism in every humanly possible way.

“To our pilgrims, our leaders, our clients and stakeholders, your unwavering support and constructive criticism drive us forward every day.

“The challenges we faced, we faced them together, and whatever milestones we achieved, we achieved them together. As we continue this journey together, we know that success is not just about reaching the destination, but also about what transpires within the journey itself.

Also Read:

“Sometimes it is rough, with accusations and heated debates. Yet, we remained focused and resilient, motivated by the hope that greater reward await us if we get it right together. Our collective efforts will lead to greater heights in the interest of those we serve, the NAHCON boss assured.

Mallam Arabi pointed out that the Hajj period is unique because it is a time when the dignity of the soul is what matters most: “not gender, not nationality, not race, not social status, not religious affiliations”.

He added: “Hajj is performed [during] well-known months, so whoever has made Hajj obligatory upon himself therein, there is [to be for him] no lewdness and no disobedience and no disputing during Hajj. And whatever good you do – Allah knows it. And take provisions, but indeed, the best provision is fear of Allah. And fear Me, O you of understanding.”