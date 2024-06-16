UNIABUJA releases Cyprian Igwe’s result following Senator Umeh’s intervention

Cyprian Chukwuemeka Igwe, a final year student of the Department of Sociology, University of Abuja, has successfully received his Statement of Result, allowing him to proceed on the mandatory National Youth Service.

This was made possible following the swift and timely intervention of Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District.

This is according to a facebook post by Charles Ifeanyi Obi, an assistant to the senator.

“Recall that Cyprian Igwe, a native of Ichida, Anambra State, was on the 26th of May 2023, rusticated by the University of Abuja over allegations of distributing a press release opposing the increase in school fees.

“On Thursday, July 27th, 2023, Senator Victor Umeh presented Igwe’s case to the Senate President, HE Senator Godswill Akpabio. Senator Umeh’s petition highlighted the injustice Igwe faced and sought a resolution. The Senate President directed the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for further investigation. The Committee’s thorough examination, coupled with Senator Umeh’s persistent advocacy, led to a positive outcome.

“Then on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024; The Senate after reviewing the findings of the committee; directed the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja to reinstate Cyprian Chukwuemeka Igwe as a bona-fide student of the University. The Senate also mandated the University to restore Cyprian Igwe access to the student’s portal and recommend him for mobilisation of the NYSC programme, having received an apology letter from him on the 3rd November 2023.

“The University of Abuja, upon receiving the directives of the Nigerian Senate, reversed Cyprian Igwe’s rustication decision. They released his Statement of Result, clearing the way for him to proceed with his National Youth Service.

“This favorable resolution highlights the significant role played by Senator Victor Umeh in addressing and rectifying the injustice faced by his constituent. His rapid and effective intervention ensured that Cyprian Igwe received the justice he deserved. Thanks to Senator Victor Umeh’s prompt and dedicated intervention, Cyprian Igwe’s academic and professional trajectory has been set back on course.

“This case exemplifies the impact of responsive and compassionate legislative advocacy in rectifying individual grievances,” the post reads.