Menstrual cramp relieved with shower sex, by Tiwa Says

I don’t know about you but I believe the traffic situation on Lagos roads these days is capable of shortening one’s life.

I assumed all the recent frenzy was about the elections but now that they are over, the situation hasn’t changed.

You can actually see the frustration on the people of people, but as Nigerians, we are very good at adapting and adjusting. As much as these traits can be beneficial in other situations, it is not helping in our experience in present-day Nigeria. It might be what has kept us and still keeping us together as a country. Still, I know there’s only so much one can bear, we need a respite soon.

As if all these weren’t bad enough, the monthly woman curse had me bent over in cramps. There I was in pain at my desk when Steven, my colleague and boss, came into my office. He asked what the matter was. I told him I had menstrual cramps. He told me to take the rest of the day off to rest and informed me that he would check on me later that day.

I got home, freshened up, swallowed some pills and took a nap. I awoke early in the evening and decided to make a light evening. Just as dinner was ready, I heard the door bell. It was Steven. He came just as he had promised.

We engaged in small talks after he had inquired about my health. He reminded me that he had promised me a massage the last time we were together. This was the perfect time for it. He suggested we take a shower together and I obliged, but I reminded him that I was on my period. He said he didn’t mind.

We got under the cool water, it was so soothing. Steven started by rubbing my back, relaxing my muscles. He cupped my breasts and kneaded my nipples. I could hear a moan escape. He parted my legs as he caressed my inner thighs. Then to my surprise, he went on his knees before me, under the flowing water. He parted my vagina lips and used his tongue to stroke my clit…up and down.

Despite the anxiety that I may bleed on him, I couldn’t help but revel in the pleasure I was receiving. For some reason, my bullet (sex toy) was on the shelf in the bathroom. I had used it the previous night. Steven used it on my butthole as he continued to stroke my clit. It wasn’t long before I had an orgasm under the shower.

Steven got up and directed me to raise one leg while leaning my hands on the bath wall. He penetrated me from the back. The splattering of water added to the excitement. He pounded me hard as he spanked my bum asking: “Who’s your daddy?”

He had on a cock ring and this made him not only very hard, but it prolonged ejaculation. We we’re at it for many minutes. The cock ring was the vibrating type with a clitoris stimulator. It tickled my clit and brought me to another orgasm in no time while Steven kept thrusting. After my second orgasm, I bent over a little and stroked his balls. This time steven gave a loud groan and came in me.

All through the sex session, not even a drop of blood leaked out. We both cleaned up in the shower and returned to the room for the massage. After the massage, we had dinner and I slept like a baby afterwards. No more cramps or headache.

Needless to say, I was glad Steven stopped by.

NB: Purely fiction.

