OAU Law Students Society holds internal conference on law, career

The Law Students Society of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State on Tuesday held its International Conference on Law and Career (ICOLAC ‘25) and also unveiled its international journal, The Advocate.

Professor Abiola Sanni, Femi Falana, Oluseun Abimbola, and Prof. Adeniyi Olatunbosun, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria, were among dignitaries at the event.

So also were Justice Yinka Afolabi and Adetunji Adegboyega, a lawyer, present.

In his lecture, Falana (SAN) lamented that many international agreements imposed on Africa undermine the continent’s interests and that many of such deals perpetuate neocolonialism.

He called on African legal practitioners to scrutinise those agreements thoroughly as well as warned African leaders not to mortgage the future of the continent.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, lauded the leadership of Law Students’ Society of OAU for organising such an innovative conference.

During the conference, the 37th edition of The Advocate Journal, a publication of the Law Students’ Society, which was published in honour of Professor Abiola Sanni (SAN), the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, an alumnus of the IFELAW, was officially unveiled.

The OAU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akanni Akinyemi, and the OAU Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof A. A. Adedeji, who was represented by Prof. M. Erhun, also commended OAU law students for being good ambassadors of the University.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Osun State, Oluwole Jimi-Bada, represented by Debo Oladinni, also commended the law students for their positive impact.

In his remarks, the President of the Law Students’ Society OAU, Kayode Taiwo Matthew (KTM), remarked that the LSS is not waiting for the future, but already shaping it.

KTM said the conference was organised to shape the next generation of Nigeria’s legal elite and to ignite a change.

He noted that his administration had recorded over 20 remarkable achievements, which included bringing members of the Law Students’ Society OAU together to raise an emergency solidarity fund of over N40 million within 72 hours for a fellow student in urgent medical crisis.

Matthew also said LSS facilitated a paid legal internship scheme for its members as a form of economic empowerment and legal training opportunities at the same time.

Legal luminaries who are Senior Advocates of Nigeria that are alumni of OAU Faculty of Law, lecturers, and students received the Law Students Society’s awards of excellence during the event.

