PDP caucus hints of Adeleke’s defection amid Davido’s suggestive song + Video

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Osun State has hinted of the planned defection of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) amid a suggestive song by David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

In a now viral song, Davido sang of a new broom sweeping better than an old one and an umbrella, suggesting his uncle’s move to the APC.

A statement late on Saturday by the spokesperson of Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the PDP caucus gave their support for his boss’s move to the APC during a meeting on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Rasheed also said the caucus passed a vote of confidence in Adeleke, urging him to continue consultations with all stakeholders locally and nationally.

He said the caucus also commended the governor’s leadership style and performance in office.

Rasheed added that the PDP caucus, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at the Government House, resolved to follow Adeleke wherever he goes.

He, however, recognised the fact that the governor was still consulting on the next line of action.

According to him, the meeting had in attendance members of the national and state assemblies, state executive council, executives of the party, Special Advisers’ Forum, Elders Caucus, and the leadership of the state chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria.

Among those present at the meeting were Governor Adeleke; his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi; Chairman of Imole Movement, Prof. Wale Oladipo; Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; Hon Bamidele Sallam; Hon. Clement Olohunwa; Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro; High Chief Modupeole Adeleke; South West Vice Chairman of the PDP, Engr. Kamoruden Ajisafe; and Osun State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Sunday Bisi.

Also present were the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun; Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ireyode Oyewusi; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Oluwole Alabi; Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo; Alhaji Fatai Akinbade; Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf; Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo; Osun State Chairman of ALGON, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde; Special Adviser Politics to the Governor, Hon. Muniru Raji; Chairman of the Osun State Universal Education Board, Hon. Ibukun Fadipe; and State Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Bola Ajao.

