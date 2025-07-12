Gbajabiamila welcomes opposition coalition

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has welcomed the adoption of the African Democratic Congress by opposition leaders.

He described the development as a healthy sign for democracy and a move that could promote broader political engagement across Nigeria’s multi-party system.

Gbajabiamila stated this on Saturday during the Local Government Area Councilorship and Chairmanship election in Surulere, Lagos State.

He spoke shortly after casting his vote at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial Primary School, one of the designated polling units in the local government.

According to him, a functioning democracy must accommodate opposition voices to prevent the risk of reverting to a one-party system.

He emphasised that the strength of any democracy lies in vibrant and credible opposition that can hold the ruling party accountable.

“There has to be some level of opposition in a democracy,” Gbajabiamila told reporters while fielding questions after voting.

He noted that without checks and balance, democracy could easily slip into authoritarianism, which would undermine public trust in governance.

Gbajabiamila, however, expressed scepticism about the future and effectiveness of the coalition formed around the ADC.

“However, for whatever the coalition is worth, I am not sure where it will go — that is, if it will go anywhere,” he said.

In spite of his doubts, he reiterated that the presence of alternative voices in the political space was important for national progress and political maturity.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also commended the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in Surulere.

He encouraged Nigerians to actively participate in the democratic process, noting that grassroots elections were key to good governance at the local level.

Gbajabiamila urged all political actors to place national interest above personal ambition and promote unity, regardless of party affiliations.

