SGF clears the air on appointment of Odunuga as special adviser

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has officially clarified that veteran journalist, Yomi Odunuga, has indeed been appointed as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to SGF George Akume, contrary to an earlier denial issued by the office’s Directorate of Information.

A statement issued on Saturday by Terrence Kuanum, Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the SGF, confirmed that Odunuga’s appointment was approved on Thursday, July 10, and that he has since commenced official duties.

The SGF’s office explained that the confusion arose because Odunuga is currently undergoing documentation in line with civil service regulations.

The statement said, “Mr Odunuga’s appointment received the approval of SGF Akume on Thursday, July 10, 2025, and he was immediately mandated to commence active functions. On the same day, he issued a statement in his official capacity, debunking claims linking the SGF to the position of APC National Chairman.”

The clarification comes after a conflicting statement issued on Friday, July 11, by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations at the OSGF, which denied that any such appointment had been made.

Imohiosen also said no official announcement had come from the directorate and described the circulating reports as misleading.

In contrast, Saturday’s statement from Kuanum said the appointment followed due process and that the ongoing documentation was standard procedure.

He urged the public to disregard contrary reports and confirmed that Odunuga had been granted the authority to act on behalf of the SGF in media-related matters.

“The SGF reiterates his confidence in the capacity of Mr Odunuga to bring his wealth of experience and proven track record as a journalist to bear on the overall image of the Office of the SGF,” Kuanum stated.

Odunuga, a former Deputy Editor at The Nation newspaper and a columnist with a long career in political journalism, previously served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President during the 9th Assembly.

