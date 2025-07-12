After Wike’s comments, Anglican Church bans politicians from podium

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has issued strict new guidelines banning politicians and government officials from speaking on church podiums during services.

The Church also warned against publicly praising such figures.

The decision aims to curb the increasing use of religious platforms for political messaging, and to protect the integrity of Christian worship.

In a memo signed by the Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Church reaffirmed its commitment to neutrality and avoiding political partisanship.

The directives were announced during the Episcopal Consultation held in the Diocese of Nike, Enugu.

The Church acknowledged growing concerns about the politicisation of religious gatherings, which it said could threaten its core values and divine mission.

“The Church must diligently avoid speeches, conduct, or events that may incite division or foster political bias within the body of Christ,” the memo stated.

Among the key guidelines are a ban on church leaders praising or glorifying political figures in ways that could damage the Church’s reputation.

It also stated that politicians and government officials must be told clearly that the Church is not a stage for promoting partisan opinions or political propaganda.

“Church leaders and officiants must refrain from making statements or behaving in ways that could be construed as politically aligned or sectional,” the memo added.

The Church further stressed that no guest should be allowed to speak from the lectern, which has been set aside for the reading of God’s Word.

However, it clarified that politicians and government officials are still welcome to attend services and Church programmes.

“The Church remains committed, under God, to being the light of the world and the salt of the earth,” the memo read, referencing Matthew 5:13–14.

The Church also reiterated its role in constructively engaging with government on matters of national importance, while staying true to its spiritual mission.

This move comes just a week after Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, caused controversy during a thanksgiving service at St James’ Anglican Church in Asokoro, Abuja.

Wike, who had come to give thanks for completed infrastructure projects, used the pulpit to make politically charged remarks.

He criticised the Church for nearly making a ‘costly mistake’ in the 2023 elections, attacked Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, saying he would ‘never be president,’ and made pointed comments about Nigeria’s state before President Tinubu took office.

