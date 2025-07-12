Octogenarian, physically challenged voter defy odds to cast ballots in Lagos LG poll

An octogenarian, Sule Adekoya, has vowed to continue exercising his civic duties by voting, in spite of political shenanigans and operational delays.

Adekoya, 87, stated this on Saturday at Ward E, Polling Unit 10, Egbeda, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria during the Lagos State local government elections.

According to him, he has always fulfilled his civic responsibility and would not be discouraged by late arrival of voting materials or other election-day challenges.

“I have always exercised my voting rights since I came of age. It’s something I love to do, and no delays can stop me,” he said.

“At 87, I am alive and privileged to still participate in the electoral process. I have my voter card and I believe in Nigerian democracy — it is the system of government we have.”

Similarly, Funmilola Akingbobola, a 66-year-old physically challenged woman, said she came out to vote because of her belief in the chairmanship candidate’s empathy toward the elderly.

“I want to continue enjoying good governance in Alimosho, that’s why I came out to vote,” she said.

“I know the chairmanship candidate personally. He listens to the plight of the elderly, unlike others.

“I trust that he will do the best for us in the community.”

