Gov. Makinde pledges more development for LAUTECH

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised his administration will continue to work toward ensuring that Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, remains on the ascendancy of academic excellence.

Makinde made the promise Monday, while receiving the Governing Council and Management of LAUTECH in his office at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor said that his administration was proud of high standard of education obtainable in the institution and promised to support the university in combating its challenges.

He, also promised that his door would be opened at all times to the Governing Council and Management, commending them for the progress so far made by the university.

Makinde said that the success story of the institution had helped his administration on the planned upgrade of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo to a university status.

The governor said the state government was aware of the challenges being faced by LAUTECH, assuring that his government would always be committed to the institution.

He said resources had been put into the Iseyin Campus of the university, stressing that fixing of the Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road was proof of his government’s commitment.

The governor appreciated LAUTECH community and the people of Ogbomoso for their supports during the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He promised not to let them down, as his administration moves into the second term of four years.

Earlier, the Chairman, LAUTECH Governing Council, Prof. Deji Omole, said that the university was already living the dream of the governor by making the institution a university of first choice.

Omole said the institution was poised to perform even better with the establishment of a campus in Iseyin.

He urged the state government to tap the myriads of professionals in its employees for consultancy works, to enable the institution to generate more revenue.