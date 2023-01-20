Man in police net for allegedly raping eight-year-old girl

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Zayyanu Abubakar, alias Chinnaka, for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Wasagu, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

SP Nafi’u Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said that on January 7, 2023 at about 4pm, the father of the girl reported the matter to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Wasagu.

Abubakar said that the complainant informed the police that the suspect, who lives in Masallaci area of Wasagu, at about 1pm allegedly raped his daughter, aged eight years.

He said the father alleged that the suspect took the girl into an uncompleted building, threatened to kill her with a knife, ate her fried grasshopper worth N2,500 and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The police spokesman said the suspect had been arrested and transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested four suspects who allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl.

Abubakar said: “On January 11, 2023 at about 0200hrs, a gang of kidnappers invaded the residence of one Alhaji Muhammadu Jabbi of Nameri Fulani settlement, Suru LGA and kidnapped his daughter, one Aisha Muhammadu, aged 12 years to the forest.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Dakingari immediately responded, pursued the kidnappers and succeeded in rescuing the victim unhurt.”

He said that subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the four suspects.

The command spokesman gave the names of the suspected kidnappers as: Majo Julli, 20, and Ibrahim Hussaini, 20, both of Ngaski LGA, as well as Babuga Boyi, 19, of Tsamiya village and Buyo Tukkuwo, 18, of Sabongarin Tsamiya village, Bagudo LGA.

Abubakar alleged that in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.

In a related development, the spokesman said police operatives in conjunction with local vigilance group on January 16 successfully repelled an attack by bandits on Chirinda village in Danko-Wasagu LGA.

He said: “On January 16, 2023 at about 1530hrs, information received reveals that some armed bandits had stormed Chirinda village, Bena District of Danko/Wasagu LGA, with intent to kidnap some villagers.

“On receipt of the report, a combined team of police mobile personnel, conventional police officers and members of the vigilance group swiftly rushed to the scene and engaged the bandits.

“As a result, a severe gun battle ensured between security personnel and the bandits.

“Due to the high fire power of the security personnel, the intended banditry attack was successfully repelled and five motorcycles were recovered as exhibits.”

According to Abubakar, the police had been combing nearby forest to apprehend the fleeing bandits.