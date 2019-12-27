A 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, has beaten his 34-year-old wife, Zainab, to death.

The tragedy was said to have occurred on Christmas Day.

The spokesman of the Osun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, who fled after the crime, was arrested on the same day following a report by the father of the deceased.

Sonola was said to have been smoked out of his hiding place by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

Oyeyemi said the father of Zainab lodged a complaint at the Ibara Division that he was called on the phone that his daughter had a misunderstanding with her husband and that she had become unconscious after being beaten by Sonola.

According to Oyeyemi, the deceased’s father stated further that he quickly went to the scene and rushed his daughter to the General Hospital, Ijaye, where a doctor pronounced her dead.

He said: “As soon as the suspect realised that the victim was dead, he took to his heels.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ibara Division, SP Dada Olusegun, mobilised his detectives and went after the suspect.

“Mutiu’s hideout was eventually located and he was promptly arrested.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the General Hospital, Ijaiye mortuary for autopsy.”

Oyeyemi, who said Sonola was fond of beating Zainab, added that the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.