Man arrested with dead baby inside polythene bag

A man, Ajiboye Olusola, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command with the corpse of a baby in a polythene bag.

Olusola was apprehended on Friday on his way to Lagos from Ogun State.

According to available information, he had boarded a bus heading to Lagos at Sapade Motor Park when some of his co-passengers who were uncomfortable with the offensive odour coming from the polythene bag alerted policemen from Isara Division of the development.

On searching him, the baby’s corpse was found in the bag.

Olusola claimed he was taking the corpse of the dead child to Lagos for burial.

But the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said his explanation was not convincing.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspect was arrested at Sapade Motor Park when he was about boarding a vehicle with the corpse, which was wrapped in a polythene bag.

“The odour coming out of the bag aroused the suspicion of people at the motor park, and they quickly alerted the police.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Isara Division, CSP Yusuf Taiwo, led policemen to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested.

“Upon searching his bag, the corpse of a dead baby was found.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was coming from Offa, Kwara State and heading for Lagos, where he intended to bury the baby.

“Not satisfied with the claim, he was taken to the Isara Division for further investigation.”

According to Oyeyemi, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran for further investigation.