Man arrested for defiling 15-year-old girl in Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested two men for alleged abduction, defilement, and phone theft.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, said the two suspects were arrested in different locations in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to him, one of the suspects, Ayomide Jinaidu, confessed to abducting and sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

He stated, “The operatives of the Ado Central Division arrested one Ayomide Jinaidu of Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti for abducting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was on her way to school when the suspect accosted and lured her into his house where she was kept and sexually harassed for about five days.

“The suspect made a confessional statement to that effect.”

Abutu, however, in view of the prevailing incidents of rapes, sexual assaults, and other cases of Gender-Based Violence in the state, advised parents and guardians “to warn their wards to be mindful of where they go, those they meet and the relationship they keep.

“Victims are also advised to speak out immediately to enable the police to take immediate necessary action,” the PPRO stated.

In another development, the police spokesperson said upon a credible tip-off at about 5 pm on January 24, 2025, a habitual phone thief, who was in Fayose Market attempting to sell off three stolen phones, was nabbed by operatives of the Ado Central Divisional Police.

“The Divisional Police Officer, acting on the tip-off, sent operatives to the axis and in the process, a suspect, one Miracle Peter of Oke-Ibedo area, Ilawe Ekiti, was arrested with the phones.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed that he stole the phones from three different owners at Ifaki-Ekiti.

“One of the owners was contacted and immediately came to reclaim his phone while an effort is ongoing to identify the other owners,” Abutu stated.

