Police arraign woman in Anambra for alleged child theft, sale

A 27-year-old unemployed woman, Edna Friday, who allegedly stole a baby girl, was on Wednesday brought before a Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra.

Friday, who hails from Urhobo in Delta, was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and child stealing.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Amaechi Augustine, told the court that Friday and others now at large, allegedly committed the offences on January 19 in Awka, Anambra.

According to him, Friday stole a baby girl and participated in the buying and selling of the child.

Augustine said the offences contravened Section 495(a) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra, 1991, as amended.

It also violates Section 33(4) of the Child Rights Law of Anambra.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

Onochie adjourned the case until March 19 for mention.

