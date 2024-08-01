Make realisable, not frivolous demands, PDP tells protesters

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on organisers of #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest to make realisable demands from the government, rather than frivolous ones.

Lagos State PDP Secretary, Soji Orioye, made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos, while reacting to the ongoing protests by some youth groups over hardship in the country.

Orioye said that President Bola Tinubu -led APC administration, should have taken deeper consideration of impacts of some of its reforms and policies.

“We, as a party of the people, are urging that the people should make realisable demands from the present government rather than making frivolous demands that will not favour the economy or the people of the country.

“It is also important to ensure that the protest is peaceful and in the right manner to avoid tension where lives and properties may be loss.

“The opinion leaders and elder statesmen and women in the country should also rise to mediate between the organisers of the protesters and the government.

“We must ensure that the demands of the people are genuinely attended to and something concrete is done to alleviate the excruciating poverty currently ravaging the country,” the PDP chieftain said.

He said that citizens had rights to embark on a peaceful protest over the recent economic hardship and high cost of foods and other essentials.

Urging governments to listen to the people, Orioye said that the protests might not stop unless the people saw relief in the cost of living.

He said that government must reverse some of its polices to reduce sufferings.

According to him, some of the policies have affected companies, businesses, jobs and feeding among the people.

Orioye said that both the executive and legislative arms must join hands to fight waste, corruption, and improve social amenities.

He urged the President to seek help from wherever it could be found on how to manage the economy better.

“There is no shame in asking for help. The government should also reduce its expenditure,” he said.

According to him, all that the people are asking for is good governance and accountability.

Also Read:

NAN reports that businesses, markets, roads and parks had been shut down in some parts of Lagos due to the protest.

The protest, planned to end on August 10, is aimed at drawing attention of the Federal Government to the hardship faced by citizens.

Post Views: 0