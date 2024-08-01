Three feared killed, many injured as protest turns violent in Kaduna

No fewer than three youths have been reported dead and many other protesters injured as the peaceful protest against bad governance has turned violent in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to an eye witness, the number of protesters, mostly youths and the unemployed, which had outnumbered the security operatives, marched from the Rigasa area and from the Abakwa end, towards the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official residence and office of the state Governor.

The surviving protester, who craved anonymity, said ” we were matching peacefully and no one was carrying any offensive weapon.

“I think the security operatives near the Government House were threatened by our large numbers.

“Suddenly, a vehicle, that they use in spraying hot water on protesters, came speeding towards us from the Government House axis and sprayed us with hot water, then another security vehicle came on speed from the 44 Reference Hospital end.”

”In the confusion that ensued and as we scampered to save ourselves from being hit by the security vehicles, 3 peaceful protesters were hit and they died.

“No one carried any weapon, we were just carrying placards and chanted slogans against bad governance,” he said.

Meanwhile, a report indicated that the office of the Kaduna State Traffic Agency ( KASTLEA) was touched by the protesters.

Major streets in the state capital were deserted, markets and shops closed due to fear the protest might be hijacked by hoodlums.

Combat ready policemen and other security operatives were reportedly stationed at potential flashpoints to forestall any eventuality.

Citizens, the majority of whom embarked on panic buying of foodstuffs and other essentials the previous day, had remained indoors and monitored happenings on local radio and television.

Schools and other vocational training institutions also remained closed.

As of press time, there was no response from the Police but only a clarification that the personnel deployed were 2,500 and not 25,000 as was earlier reported .

