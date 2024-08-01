‘Millions of Naira down the drain,’ Minister Bosun Tijani laments Kano NCC Park looting

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani has expressed deep concern over the destruction of the Digital Innovation Park in Kano, just days before its scheduled launch.

The Digital Innovation Park, designed to support Nigeria’s technical talent accelerator program (3MTT), was reportedly set ablaze and looted during the protests on Thursday.

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters,” Tijani stated in a post via X on Thursday.

The destruction of the facility has been described as a significant setback for the country’s efforts to bolster its technology workforce and create job opportunities for youth.

“This damage represents a setback for our journey to deepen the technology workforce and create job opportunities for young Nigerians,” Tijani added.

He emphasised the financial impact of the destruction, noting, “Millions of Naira down the drain.”

