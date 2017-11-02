Maina: FG files charges, gets fresh warrant of arrest

The Federal Government has filed a suit against the former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The suit was filed before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It formed the basis on which the court issued a fresh warrant for the arrest for Maina, who is currently on the run.

The warrant of arrest was signed by the Chief Magistrate, Elizabeth Jones.

According to a copy of the Judicial Form 4, Maina is being wanted for offences bordering on “theft of public money, obtained (sic) money under false pretences, breach of trust, cheating, official corruption, embezzlement of pension money, fraud, etc”.

The chief magistrate ordered “all police officers and the EFCC personnel” to execute the warrant issued against Maina.

“You are hereby directed to arrest the said A.A. Maina,” the warrant of arrest read.