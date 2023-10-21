Lone accident claims seven lives in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, says seven persons lost their lives in a lone accident that occurred on Osogbo–Gbongan highway on Friday night.

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Saturday in Osogbo.

Benamaisia said the accident which involved a private Sharon Nissan vehicle with number plate WWD574 AE, lost control due to excessive speed.

He said that the accident involving 10 persons, occurred at Ogidi village near Sasa bridge.

”We lost seven persons including three female, one male and three children, while three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Three dead victims who are indigenes of Osun were taken to Odeomu by their relatives, while the remaining four dead victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, by FRSC rescue team,” Benamaisia said.

According to him, the injured victims were taken to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment.

The sector commander commended other sister security agencies for the joint efforts in carrying out the rescue operation of the survivors.

He added that belongings of the victims recovered at the scene of the accident have been handed over to the police.

Benamaisia, however, warned motorists against traffic disobedience, adding that the command would deal with violators in accordance with the law.