EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters in the Rivers State capital.

They were arrested on May 6 and 9, 2024 at the Nigeria Television Authority and Choba axes of Port Harcourt.

They were arrested following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related activities.

Also Read:

Items recovered from them were different brands of phones, laptops and six exotic cars

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the anti-graft agency said in a statement on Monday.