NNPC E&P, NOSL hit first oil in OML 13

NNPC Exploration and Production Limited, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s flagship upstream subsidiary, and Natural Oilfield Services Limited, a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, have announced the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease 13 in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

A statement on Sunday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, confirmed this development.

The production, which commenced on May 6, 2024 with 6,000 barrels of oil, is expected to be ramped up to 40,000 barrels per day by May 27, 2024.

Soneye said the first oil flow from OML 13 is a historic milestone in the partnership between NNPC E&P Limited and NOSL, highlighting their dedication to driving growth and development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which remains a vital component of the nation’s economy.

He said the achievement does not only signify the culmination of rigorous planning and execution by the teams involved, but also represents a new era of economic empowerment and development opportunities for the host communities.

He added: “Furthermore, for Nigeria, the first oil from OML 13 holds some significance as it contributes to the country’s efforts to increase its oil production capacity, which is crucial for meeting domestic energy needs and driving economic growth.

“The NNPC E&P Limited and NOSL partnership is also committed to operating in a manner that is safe, environmentally responsible, and beneficial to the local communities.”