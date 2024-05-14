Court jails fake BDC operator in Maiduguri

Justice A. K. Dagat of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State on May 9, 2024 convicted and sentenced one Bana Alhaji Lawan to one year imprisonment.

The BDC operator was arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Lawan was arraigned on a one count charge for carrying out Bureau De Change businesses without an appropriate licence.

The lone count reads: “That you, Bana Alhaji Lawan between 2007 and 2024, in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did carry on other financial business, to wit bureau de change business without a license issued by Central Bank of Nigeria contrary to Sections 57(5) and 59 of the Bank and other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.”

Also Read:

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Counsels to the prosecution, Faruku Muhammad and A. D Aliyu, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged. while counsel to the defendant, H. Waziri, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Dagat convicted and sentenced Lawan to one-year imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.