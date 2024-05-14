Anambra: New Commissioner of Police lists priorities

The new Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Itam, says law enforcement and better security service delivery are his priorities in the state.

The new Commissioner of Police stated this when he addressed strategic officers of the command in Awka on Monday.

He said that under his watch, respective Area Commands and tactical units must reposition officers and men for an improved and better security service delivery in the state.

Itam also charged police officers to be more responsive and committed to duty.

He directed the creation of training offices at the Area Command levels to retrain Officers serving in the Police Divisions in areas of police duties, musketry, and otherwise.

He also advocated the need to work with other security agencies for a well-coordinated response to insecurity in the State.

The Commissioner later paid a visit to the Supervisory Commander of the Zone, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Godwin Aghaulor, in charge of Zone 13 comprising Anambra and Enugu States Commands.

The visit was to notify the AIG of his assumption of office and also to familiarise with senior officers of the zone.