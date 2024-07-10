LASG moves to translate Lagos laws into Yoruba with AI

In a significant turn of events, the Lagos State Law Reform Commission has organised a three-day workshop to harness Artificial Intelligence in translating the laws of Lagos State into the Yoruba language.

This was contained in a statement posted on X.com by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the theme for the three-day event was “Unlocking AI Powered Translation: Enhancing Access to Lagos State Laws in indigenous languages.”

Gawat noted that the workshop was “with a view to boosting public order and safety, operational efficiency, and improved accessibility and scalability of Lagos State Laws.”

The Yoruba language is a common thread among the diverse population of Lagos State, with many inhabitants speaking it fluently.

It was learnt that the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, in June, held a stakeholder engagement forum on the proposed innovation bill.

The legislation promises to catalyse innovation and foster an enabling environment for technological advancement in the state.

The Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, at an event in June, said, “The urgency of establishing a robust policy framework that encourages continuous innovation investment and drives Lagos to the forefront of the digital revolution.

“This is because it can encourage or discourage continuous innovation investment in the state. This engagement is in line with driving an innovation policy framework.”

