Tinubu’s ministers can’t see him, we can’t see him either, Ndume alleges

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South, on Wednesday, disclosed that the biggest problem confronting lawmakers was the alleged closed door policy of the government.

According to him, even some members of Tinubu’s cabinet cannot see the President talk less of the lawmakers who intend to see him and discuss issues pertaining to their constituencies.

Senator Ndume, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, also warned that unless steps are taken against widespread hunger in the country, malnutrition would affect many in Nigeria and it has already affected children in the Northwest.

He said a UN report had warned that 82 million Nigerians would find themselves hungry without food in the next 5 years.

According to him, ” we are afraid one day a person may go to the market with money and be confronted with a situation where there won’t be food to buy.”

He said “we have information from Katsina. If hunger persists, the children will suffer most, the children lack food for healthy growth.

“This is a situation you find in places where there is war or famine. We’ve seen how it happened in Niger and South Sudan where children have died. Now the situation is rearing its ugly head in Nigeria.”

Senator Ndume expressed worry that previously, government used to store food in Food Banks for emergency needs, but now it’s no more.

“This is a matter of serious concern and something should be done quickly about it,” he said.

When asked why he couldn’t meet the President and talk to him over such matters privately instead of talking to the media, Senator Ndume alleged that it was extremely difficult now as ” even some Ministers cannot see the President.“

