All hands must be on deck to rebuild Nigeria – Governor Sanwo-olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians, especially religious leaders, to join hands to salvage the country from the myriads of challenges bedeviling it.

According to Sanwo-Olu, all hands must be on deck in ensuring the struggle of the nation’s founders and that of Nigeria’s past heroes are not in vain.

Sanwo-Olu made the plea at the official opening ceremony of 41st Bishops Council, Methodist Church Nigeria, held at Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba, Lagos with the theme:’Arise & Build’.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde at the event noted that no government can achieve any success without divine intervention and support from its citizens.

He added that peaceful and harmonious living will galvanise the desired growth of the economy and foster prosperity for all.

His word: “The theme for this council, “Arise and Build” (Nehemiah 2:18),” is timely for both the church and the nation.

“In the biblical passage that inspired this theme, Nehemiah and the elders of each tribe and household recognized the need to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

“The city’s walls, which once protected its inhabitants from external attacks, had been destroyed by enemies who had studied and strategized their assault, leaving the remaining citizens in a state of hopelessness.

“Motivated by his love for his country, Nehemiah sought permission to visit and rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

“He was determined to achieve this great goal and successfully persuaded the elders to understand why this endeavor was essential.

“At this crucial time, both our nation and the church need visionary leaders to rise and rebuild our lost heritage, history, and shared values.

“Alongside these leaders, we also need men and women who believe in and support the vision of those chosen by God to guide us to the next level of greatness. The labor of our past heroes shall not be in vain.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Abah charged Nigerians to be hopeful and prayerful despite the prevailing circumstances.

”We are all living witnesses to the current economic woes facing our land. No doubt, times are hard and these are trying times for the Nigerian rich and poor.

“The present hardship is caused by factors such as inflation, the free-fall of our national currency, insecurity mainly due to kidnapping, our ailing industries, and the unrealistic devaluation of the Naira, just to mention a few.

“Our hope is not lost in God. As leaders of the Methodist people in Nigeria, we have our duties to perform.

“In Scripture, for example, we are enjoined to ‘Arise and Build’, through personal commitment, personal sacrifices, collective actions and joint prayers.

“MCN must keep praying to God, to grant us economic relief.,” Abah stated.

