Lagos will continuously ease process of doing business – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday assured residents that the State Government would continue its support for the business community through policies that will ease the process of doing business across the metropolis.

The Governor gave the assurance through the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair, held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Ambode added that it is a necessary condition for the achievement of the State Government’s goal to become the third largest economy in Africa by 2020 and Africa’s Model Mega city by 2025.

He stressed that the Government’s policy objectives on job/wealth creation as well as improved productivity is predicated on its ability to create and sustain a conducive business environment that will attract more private sector investments, particularly in the critical and largely untapped sectors of the State economy.

He said: “Towards this end, we shall sustain the existing robust partnership with the private sector in the area of evolving sound policies that will stand the test of time and provide the roadmap in our journey to economic prosperity.”

Ambode said the essence of Trade Fair is basically to provide a platform for players and manufacturers in the real sector to network and showcase their products to the general public in one location.

He added that new products are introduced while consumers are given the opportunity to meet one on one with manufacturers of their favourite products without travelling to long distances with its associated costs.

He stated that the Lagos State Government is proud to support and identify with the annual event, which has continued to consolidate the status of the State as the melting point of trade and economic activities in the West Africa sub region.

Earlier, while speaking at the Lagos State Day celebration at the Trade Fair, the Governor reiterated the present administration’s commitment at securing and maximizing business assets and economic resources across the State.

Ambode stressed that the protection of all physical, social and economic assets, whether public or private, remains a focal point for the State Governments intervention, adding that Lagos State as a promising global economic and financial hub will not stop being a pathfinder in Nigeria’s drive for economic recovery and sustainable growth.

He said: “Lagos State is indeed the discerning investors delight and as such on the economic terrain, Government efforts at encouraging market-based development and providing a positive business environment have been yielding buoyant fruits with steady increase in the Gross Domestic Product, especially with significant contributions of the non-oil sector.”

Ambode explained that her success is largely attributable to innovative policies of facilitating access to credits, especially for the teeming small businesses through direct disbursements by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, and collaborations with other public and private finance providers.

Earlier in her remarks, the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nike Akande, expressed appreciation to the State Government for transforming the State positively, adding that the state can now compete with great cities across the world.

Akande said the LCCI in the last 30 years has consistently hosted the Lagos International Trade Fair, the biggest fair in Nigeria, in order to respond to the yearnings of the business world in Nigeria.

She added that the fair has attracted manufacturers locally and from China, Pakistan, India among others.