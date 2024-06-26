Lagos Taskforce gets new Chairman, Jejeloye redeployed

The Lagos State Government has approved the appointment of Adetayo Akerele as the new Chairman of the Lagos Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce).

The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed this on Wednesday.

According to Abdulraheem, Akerele, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is a seasoned administrator and a super cop.

He was the former Commander for the Bus Rapid Transport Lane Monitoring and Enforcement.

Akerele CSP Shola Jejeloye, who has been appointed as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command.

His appointment takes immediate effect.