The Lagos State Government has approved the appointment of Adetayo Akerele as the new Chairman of the Lagos Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce).
The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed this on Wednesday.
- How alumni association can be an alternative means of funding education -ADGSSOSA President
- Lagos Taskforce gets new Chairman, Jejeloye redeployed
- Alleged N109b Fraud: EFCC didn’t promise ex-AGF won’t be prosecuted — Witness
- Minister disowns scam phone number
- 2.6m die annually due to alcohol, drug use — WHO
According to Abdulraheem, Akerele, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is a seasoned administrator and a super cop.
He was the former Commander for the Bus Rapid Transport Lane Monitoring and Enforcement.
Akerele CSP Shola Jejeloye, who has been appointed as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command.
His appointment takes immediate effect.