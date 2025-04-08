Court remands man for allegedly defiling three-year-old baby

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday remanded a man, Abiodun Sodiq at the Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a three years old minor (names withheld).

Justice Rahman Oshodi remanded Sodiq at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement preferred against him by the state government.

Oshodi adjourned the case until July 2 for the commencement of trial.

Earlier, the state Counsel, Inumidun Solarin, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on January 25, 2024 about 6:35 pm, on SBJ Oshofa Road in Ajah, Lagos.

Solarin alleged that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the minor.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

