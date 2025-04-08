David Mark @ 77 harps on unity, peace of the nation

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has taken stock of his military career and political trajectory and submitted that “All glory and praise to Almighty God”.

Senator Mark said at a church service to commemorate his 77th birthday in Abuja that he has dedicated the rest of his life to serve God and humanity “as a token of my appreciation”.

He also spoke on the security challenges, political and economic issues facing Nigerians and urged that citizens unite to confront the challenges.

Senator Mark said: “I believe that with God, all things are possible. I believe that if we come together to tackle our common challenges, the answer will be obvious”.

He noted that there is no nation without challenges, but people must come together to find a common solution.

Earlier in his homily, Rev Fr Innocent Jooji praised Senator Mark for his services to the nation over the years, pointing out that he led the Senate for uninterrupted eight years without blemish.

Fr. Jooji reminded those in authorities that government exists because of the people, “therefore, your policies and programmes should ordinarily be people centered”.

He counseled governments at all levels to listen to yearnings and aspirations of the citizens because “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

