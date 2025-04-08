Man in court for alleged defilement of 19-month-old baby

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday arraigned a man, Peter Oshomah, before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, for allegedly defiling a 19-month-old baby (name withheld).
Oshomah was arraigned on a charge of defilement.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The state counsel, Inumidun Solarin, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on February 5, 2024 at 5.25 pm at No. 8, DB Street, Shagari Estate in Ipaja, Lagos.
Solarin alleged the defendant defiled the minor by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.
According to her, the alleged offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
Justice Rahman Oshodi remanded the defendant at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.
Oshodi adjourned the case until July 1 for commencement of trial.