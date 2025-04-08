Police confirm murder of hotelier in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of a hotelier, Adesoji Adeleye, at his hotel in Arakale Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Monday.

DSP Ayanlade Olushola, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the murder to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Akure, said that investigations were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that a hotelier was killed here in Akure yesterday and it was reported at B Division Police Station.

“All efforts are in place to get the perpetrators, and the commissioner of police has directed that the case should be transferred to the state criminal investigation department for discreet Investigations.

“I can also tell you that all resources are on the table to ensure that the perpetrator will not go unpunished,” Olushola said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Adeleye was asleep in one of the rooms in the hotel when he was gruesomely killed by some men suspected to be assassins.

It was also gathered that the men overpowered the hotel owner and stabbed him severally, leaving him in a pool of his blood before he died.

