Irvine leads strategic communications for Banyan Tree Escape’s Tanzania launch

Irvine Partners has been named the strategic creative communications agency for the highly anticipated launch of Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape, in Tanzania later this year.

The lead communications agency will lead communications for the new property across Africa, United Kingdom, and the whole of Europe.

This milestone win represents a significant expansion of Irvine Partners’ hospitality and tourism portfolio and underscores the agency’s strength in delivering impactful campaigns across complex international markets.

Banyan Tree Escape, renowned for its unique blend of luxury and nature-immersive experiences, is launching Ubuyu in Tanzania as a key step in its global growth journey.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Banyan Tree Escape and bring their vision for Tanzania to life through compelling storytelling,” says Rachel Irvine, CEO and founder of Irvine Partners. “It reflects our deep understanding of the global travel landscape and the strength of our strategic, insights-led approach. We’re excited to elevate the presence of Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape, across Africa and beyond.”

This new partnership follows the launch of Irvine Partners’ dedicated travel and tourism division and the opening of a second European office in Stuttgart, Germany, which bolsters the agency’s ability to connect African destinations with key international markets.

“Germany and the UK are two of the biggest contributors to tourism in Africa,” added Irvine, adding: “With our deep knowledge of the continent and expanding European presence, we’re uniquely positioned to help premium travel brands tell their stories across borders.”

“With Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape, we invite travellers into a world of raw beauty and soulful connection. Partnering with Irvine Partners allows us to share this story with authenticity and purpose in our key markets,” says Louise Rohner, Director of Sales and Marketing, Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape.

The collaboration further reinforces Irvine Partners’ reputation as the go-to agency for brands across Africa seeking meaningful engagement with audiences in the UK and Germany — offering strategic insight, local expertise, and cross-market creativity that drives results.

