The Lagos State Government on Thursday gave marching orders to all street traders, squatters and occupiers of shanties and commercial vehicles presently on the stretch of Outer Marina up till the frontage of the State House in Marina from the foot of Apongbon Bridge to immediately vacate the area or get arrested and prosecuted.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, in a statement said from next week, the State Government through the Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency would commence work on the beautification and landscaping of the whole stretch of Outer Marina and it has become expedient to clear the area.

He added that operatives of the State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences will move to the area and commence enforcement of the state laws on all offenders, including commercial vehicles that stop and pick passengers indiscriminately in Marina from next week.

He urged all commercial vehicle operators in Marina to henceforth move their vehicles to designated parks.

He said all vehicles seen picking, dropping passengers and all those stopping at the foot of the bridge along the road in Marina thereby causing traffic snarl will be towed away and the owners prosecuted.

Bello also warned all pedestrians in the habit of dashing across the road and not using the provided overhead bridge that officials of the State Environmental Sanitation Corps will be deployed to the location to arrest anyone who endangers his life by trying to cross the road.

He emphasized that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, intends to restore the greenery and beautified nature of the whole stretch of Marina, just as he intends to do to all parts of the state.

In his words: “The State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences will soon be moving to Ikoyi and Victoria Island to clean up the area in terms of environmental nuisances.”

Bello restated his warning to street traders in all different parts of the state that no area would be left out of enforcement by the present administration, reminding that Oyingbo has just been cleared of street traders and man-made traffic bottlenecks and sustained.