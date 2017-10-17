Lagos community residents accuse LAWMA of abandoning duties

Residents of Mushin area of Lagos State have accused the Lagos State Waste Management Agency of abandoning its duties in their area.

The complaints is coming following the failure of LAWMA to evacuate waster in the area in the last three weeks.

According to one of the residents, Lincoln Bamisile, who sent an email message to The Eagle Online, the fear of an outbreak of epidemic has gripped the people of the area.

According to Bamisile, areas affected include the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Idi Araba, Ishaga Close, the length and breath of Itire Road, off Isolo Road and the entire Ilasamaja area.

He said further: “The dangerous aspect of the situation, is the fact that there are hundreds of schools within these vicinity and locations, which will definitely sooner or later affect the health of the thousands of school children.

“I need not overstate the repercussions.”

Bamisile appealed to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to intervene in the situation, “which does not seem to have any hope of getting any attention, anytime soon”.