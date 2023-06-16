Lagos arraigns man for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has arraigned a man, Oluwafemi Gbonegun, for defiling an 11-year-old girl.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

She said the agency swung into action when it received the case perpetrated by Gbonegun.

Vivour-Adeniyi said: “When the case was received, DSVA Field Officers visited the Police Gender Office to ensure investigation of the allegations even as the child was referred to access medical and psychosocial support.

“Upon the completion of the investigation, the suspect was arraigned before a Magistrate court on a one count charge of defilement.

“Gbonegun is to be remanded for the next thirty days at the correctional facility pending a legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The matter has been adjourned until July 10, 2023.”

According to Vivour-Adeniyi, all forms of abuse, domestic and sexual violence are crimes against the state.

She added: “Reporting these cases are salient and requires collaborate efforts of all to rid the state of these menace.”

She called on members of the public to break the Culture of Silence by reporting cases all forms of cases of abuse through the toll free number 08000-333-333 or walk into its office at Novel House, Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District, Ikeja.

