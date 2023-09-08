Laboratory Council inaugurates nine brand ambassadors

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has inaugurated a team of nine deserving employees as brand ambassadors of the Council.

The Council’s Registrar, Tosan Erhabor conducted the inauguration.

MILSCN Head Corporate Affairs, Public Relations, Fidelia Ginikanwa, said this in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

Erhabor charged them to do their best to justify the selection.

“The inauguration followed a meticulous selection process which ensured that only those with a track record of good conduct and effective performance, with the capacity to add value to the MLSCN brand, were selected,” he said.

Erhabor said that his administration was committed to staff welfare and that the appointment of staff as brand ambassadors was a landmark development, particularly in the health sector.

According to him, the management’s recognition of the contributions of staff gives them a sense of belonging.

He expressed the hope that the gesture would encourage the staff to redouble their efforts toward the actualisation of the council’s mandate.

“This is a case where many are called while few are chosen. Out of all the staff, only nine of you were selected to become MLSCN brand ambassadors.

“This implies that the council has found you worthy in conduct and performance, hence you’re being linked with her hard-earned reputation.

”Against the prevailing trends, we refused to engage outsiders as brand ambassadors while we are blessed with staff that epitomise good conduct and effective performance,” he said.

Erhabor urged them to do their best to justify the confidence reposed on them by the management.

He said that the brand ambassadors were drawn from various departments and units of council with the purpose of helping to project its good name.

He said that they were expected to push the brand awareness through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Threads, Instagram and Telegram.

Erhabor said that they also expected to bring necessary feedback on the messages transmitted through them.

The ambassadors expressed appreciation to the management for finding them worthy and promised to do their utmost best to add value to the agency.