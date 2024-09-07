Kenn Ayere’s Lifestyle Value Mall provides job opportunities for over 100 youths in Benin

All is set for the September 17, 2024 official inauguration of Lifestyle Value Mall in Ofumwengbe community in Benin City.

The proprietor of the Mall, South Africa-based Nigerian businessman, Kenn Ayere, announced the planned inauguration in a press statement.

The Mall will be inaugurated by a former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion.

Ayere said that the mall would employ over 100 staff members directly at take-off while “several suppliers and vendors will be employed indirectly by this venture.”

He described the venture as “our own way of supporting the efforts to reduce unemployment in my place of origin.”

According to him, “Many more persons would be employed as we intend to grow the brand and improve on what we started with in due course.’

Ayere said that Edo people deserved the best, adding that “everyone who is in a position to take at least one person out of unemployment, should do so.”

He stated that he could have established the Mall in South Africa, where he is based, but explained that “in all that life offers, one should not forget his or her roots.”

The journalist-turned business investor gave an insight into the conception and design of the project, pointing out, for instance, that “the food market in Lifestyle Value Mall was included in the project to introduce elements of hygiene into our shopping experience.

“The food market will be an upgrade from what we are used to. A situation where raw food and meat, poultry, etc., are unduly exposed to flies and filth are quite unhygienic. We introduced a butchery and market, where all food items will be well preserved and presented.

“Our people deserve something better. We have been used to doing things in a particular way for too long. We want to join all others who are rendering services to uplift the living standards of our people.”

