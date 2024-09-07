2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Osimhen, Lookman score as Nigeria beat Benin Republic

Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace while Victor Osimhen came off the bench to help Nigeria’s Super Eagles to a comfortable 3-0 victory in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Benin Republic.

Lookman scored in both halves, while Osimhen struck in between.

The victory takes Nigeria to the top of Group D as they prepare for the next tie against Rwanda on Tuesday, September 10.

