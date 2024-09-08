World Cup: Falconets thrash Venezuela to reach knockout stage

The Falconets of Nigeria bashed Venezuela 4-0 to reach the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Columbia.

At a tournament where so many young stars have shone, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu is up there with the very best of them.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-admiring winger provided a collection of crosses that the Portuguese great would have been proud of as Nigeria thrashed Venezuela to reach the knockouts.

It was an early Okwuchukwu cut-back that teed Amina Bello up for the opener before provider turned scorer with Okwuchukwu rising to meet a header and make it two just shy of the half hour.

Another delightful ball from the Falconets star winger put it on a plate that was eagerly gobbled up by Flourish Sabastine for the third and substitute Joy Igbokwe capped the dominant win off with a thunderbolt from all of 40 yards in second half stoppage time.

Nigeria finished second in the section, meaning they will face either Japan or Austria in the round of 16, while Venezuela finish bottom and make an early exit.

This is the 10th time that that Nigeria have reached the knockout stage.

Venezuela remain in search of their first win at an U-20 Women’s World Cup.

