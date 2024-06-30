Juve join race for Ademola Lookman

Sticking with the Serie A theme, Juventus have reportedly joined a long list of clubs monitoring the situation of Atalanta BC winger Ademola Lookman.

The 26-year-old has been an unexpected success story in Italy following spells at Fulham, RB Leipzig and Everton and bagged a historic hat-trick in his side’s Europa League final success over Bayer Leverkusen last month.

Lookman’s terrific treble saw him end the season with 17 goals and 10 assists from 45 appearances across all competitions, but he is only under contract at Atalanta for another two seasons.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are believed to be among the teams interested, but according to the Daily Mail, Juventus have also thrown their hat into the ring.

Also Read:

From Lookman’s side, the former Premier League attacker is still believed to be happy at his current location, but he is not ruling anything out ahead of his pre-season return.

The Nigeria international has had a direct hand in 50 goals from 78 appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side since the summer of 2022, scoring 32 of his own and setting up 18 more.