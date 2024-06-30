AC Milan consider Tammy Abraham move

AC Milan could reportedly target a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham if a transfer for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee fails to materialise.

The Rossoneri have been battling Arsenal and Manchester United for the right to sign Zirkzee and were believed to have been leading the chase at one point, even agreeing personal terms with the Dutchman.

However, Milan are yet to trigger Zirkzee’s €40m (£33.9m) release clause, and there are suggestions that Man United may be better placed to do so, forcing the Rossoneri to look elsewhere.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan’s search for alternatives could lead them to Roma and Abraham, who only managed 12 appearances for the Giallorossi last season due to injury.

As Abraham only has two years left on his contract, Roma’s arm could supposedly be twisted by an offer between €20m (£16.9m) and €25m (£21.2m), and the 26-year-old could arrive alongside Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.

However, Aston Villa and West Ham United could compete with Milan to sign Abraham, who has struck 37 goals and set up 13 more in 119 appearances for Roma in all competitions.