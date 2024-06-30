Northern states Governors’ Forum condemns Gwoza suicide attack

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum, has expressed deep condolences to the victims, government and people of Borno, following the recent tragic suicide attacks in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

He stated this in a statement signed by Alhaji Ismaila Misili, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe on Sunday.

Yahaya, who is also the Governor of Gombe, strongly condemned the heinous act, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and left many injured.

He described the attack as cowardly, and emphasised that such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and progressive society.

“These cowardly attacks by bloodthirsty terrorists will never break the spirit of the peace-loving people of Northern Nigeria and our great nation,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the relentless efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in combating terrorism and the pressure being mounted against the criminal elements.

He expressed a firm belief that with sustained efforts and cooperation among security agencies, the menace of terrorism would be effectively curtailed.

“We must ensure that our security apparatus is always a step ahead of these terrorists. Enhanced intelligence and proactive measures are vital in preventing such tragic incidents,” the urged.

Yahaya also commended the Borno Government for its swift response and measures taken to stabilise the situation and reassure the affected communities

“Gov. Babagana Zulum and his administration have shown exemplary leadership in the face of this tragedy.

“Their prompt actions have helped in calming the situation and providing immediate relief to the victims,” he said.

Yahaya further called for collective resilience and unity among the people of Northern Nigeria, saying: “We must stand together, undeterred by these acts of terror.

“Our unity and resolve will ultimately defeat the forces of darkness and ensure lasting peace and security in our region.”

The NSGF chairman reassured the victims and their families of support and solidarity of the Northern States’ Governors.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.

“The NSGF stands united in solidarity with you and remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure peace and stability prevail across the region and nation in general,” he said.