A former Lagos lawmaker, Segun Olulade, says the hope of the nation is brighter under President Muhammadu Buhari following his recognition of June 12 as the new Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Olulade, the immediate past lawmaker that represented Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly said in a statement on Wednesday that the future looked promising.

The lawmaker, who is Founder of the Eleniyancares Leadership Foundation, an NGO, congratulated Nigerians on the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day across the nation.

Olulade said: “Indeed, this is an exalted recognition to the wishes of the Nigerian people irrespective of personal or sectional opinions on the democratic history of our country.

“June 12 is beyond Late Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola; it is a matter of collective decision of Nigerians, which must be respected as such.”

Olulade said that though it had taken 25 years before its recognition, it was indicative that peoples’ wish would always prevail.

H said: “Now, the hope for our nation is brighter under the current set of leadership across board, and the next four years look very promising for the generality of Nigerians in terms of national development.”

He commended Yoruba leaders, especially Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, interest groups, civil society groups, youth and student activists and all lovers of democracy who fought tirelessly for the recognition of June 12.

He said that the recognition had become important to put the national history in the right perspective for the generations yet unborn.

The former legislator expressed his immense appreciation to President Buhari for his open mindedness, large heart and leadership acumen demonstrated by recognising June 12th as the true Democracy Day in Nigeria.

On the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, Olulade said that it was a victory for democracy in the country.

According to him, the legislative arm is not an opposition, but a check and balance institution.

He said: “I am confident that the new leadership will engage in due consultations with the executive and run smooth governance in the interest of the citizens of this country.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari on Monday signed into law the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill which accommodates June 12 as the Nigeria’s new Democracy Day, replacing May 29.

The date is in commemoration of the presidential election of June 12, 1993, presumed to have been won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

The election, adjudged to be Nigeria’s freest and fairest, was, however, annulled by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida-led military administration.