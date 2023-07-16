JTF hands over suspected oil thieves to NSCDC in Delta

828 828

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe of the Nigeria Army has handed over 12 suspected oil thieves to the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for prosecution.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Major Yahaya Kabara, handed over the suspects.

At the handing over ceremony on Saturday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the Army spokesman said the suspects were apprehended on July 7, 2023, off the coast of Escravos.

Kabara said the suspects were arrested along with the vessel MV TURA II by troops of Sector 1 OPDS and operatives of TANTITA Security Services while conveying illegally acquired crude oil off the Escravos.

According to him, the Army is handing over the suspects to the NSCDC to enable the command commence their formal prosecution in accordance with the law.

He said: “The Joint Task Force, South South Operation Delta Safe (JTF SS OPDS) enjoins the general public to continue to go about their legitimate businesses with the assurance of adequate security.

“For those who decide to do it illegally, the JTF SS OPDS will stop at nothing to see to their total destruction.”