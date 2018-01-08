Jerusalem should be shared capital, British FM tells Palestinian FM

Jerusalem should ultimately be shared capital of Israeli and Palestinian states, British Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson, told his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Malki, on Monday, a statement from Britain’s foreign office said.

Johnson said: “I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem.

“It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.”

The US President, Donald Trump, on December 8 recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump defied overwhelming global opposition by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but insisted that the highly controversial move would not derail his own administration’s bid to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a short speech delivered at the White House, Trump directed the state department to start making arrangements to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a process that officials say will take at least three years.

He said: “I have determined that it is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.

“My announcement today marks the beginning of a new approach to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.”