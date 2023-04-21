Interesting sexual facts about women, by Tiwa Says

Female sexuality is one topic that remains a mystery to most men. You may think you know it all until you find out you don’t. Sexual intercourse goes beyond penetration and ejaculation.

The more knowledge a man has about his partner and how her body works, the better he is able to please her.

To help the menfolk, I have decided to share a few facts about the female sexual parts and sexuality.

Here are a few of them:

1. It’s a given that men are labeled the more randy gender. Well that’s not really accurate.

A lot of women don’t mind some episodes of casual sex every now and then, if societal and religious biases are removed.

2. Women want more sex as they get older. A recent survey has shown that a large percentage, over 85 per cent, of women in the age group 45 to 55 are the most experimental when it come to sex besides craving it more.

3. Contrary to popular belief, menopause isn’t a death sentence. Results from several studies shows that there is no increase in issues concerning female health after menopause. The statistics remain the same before and after menopause. So stop looking at it as a death sentence. It’s just another phase in a woman’s life.

4. Women have erections. Women actually get erections in their genitals though they’re smaller than the male counterpart, but they are just as relevant. When you’re aroused, your clitoris gets bigger. This is because the clitoris is made up of the same spongy erectile tissue as the penis, which expands and engorges with blood when aroused.

5. The clitoris is actually bigger than you think. Ninety per cent of the clitoris is not visible.

There’s a much larger part called the clitoral urethral vaginal complex, underneath the skin that also engorges with arousal. And guess what? It grows! The clitoris can double in size after menopause. Women who have given birth typically have larger clitoris.

6. The G spot exists but it isn’t a spot. It’s an area of the urethral sponge that is highly sensitive for many people, but because we are all wired differently and arousal can be complex and there’s no surefire technique or erogenous zone that works for everyone, it is difficult to determine a spot. So one may have a spot that one identifies with, but it isn’t a spot and it won’t work the same for every woman.

7. Use it or lose it. This is rare, but it’s possible. You can lose your sexual sensation if you go for long periods without sex. Experts have said there is a medical condition known as clitoral atrophy, which occurs when the clitoris doesn’t receive enough blood flow, causing it to retract into the body.

8. A lot of men worry when their female partner can’t orgasm during vaginal sex. But not only is this totally normal, but it’s also true for a large percentage of women. Three-quarter of women need direct clitoral stimulation, either from a hand or a toy, to orgasm.

So when next you want to indulge, you may want to include a sex toy for direct stimulation even while intercourse is on for maximum pleasure.

9. A lot of women are capable of having more than one orgasm at a time, but because most women don’t have a full understanding of their own bodies and their partners are unwilling or ignorant about going the extra mile, many women aren’t taking advantage of the fact that they can have multiple and different types of orgasms. It doesn’t come easy though it is a learned skill.

10. Don’t over clean. The vagina is a sensitive area. There are glands in the vagina that secrete fluid and this helps to keep it clean. That is exactly why women should avoid using scented soaps and other perfumed products to clean their vaginas. Using such products interferes with the natural balance of vaginal bacteria, which can cause infections. In actual fact, we don’t really need to be too concerned with our vaginal cleanliness at all. It takes care of itself.

11. The vagina does not fart. A lot of women have probably experienced that embarrassing yet uncontrollable emission of air from the vagina, which is commonly known as “queefing” at one time or the other. Queefing sounds a lot like farting, but it is not. They are trapped air that is being released from the vaginal canal. Besides they do not smell. So next time you find yourself queefing, do not be embarrassed about it.

12. Women too can ejaculate. This is done by squirting. Most women squirt by firmly pressing the G-Spot. The one reason not all women experience these squirting orgasms is that they can’t properly locate their G-Spot. Another reason is mental blockages. Many women have felt the urge to squirt in the past, but misinterpreted it as peeing and thus held it in. Yet, the key to squirting is to completely let go and surrender. Again, every woman can train herself to do that.

13. Want another reason why you should be having more orgasms as a woman? Studies have shown that orgasms can make women more confident, productive and creative.

14. Women feel more sexual when they are on their period. So if the blood does not irk you, this may be one of the best times to have sex with your female partner. The extra lubrication at this time is also a plus.

15. A woman can orgasm just by stimulation to her breasts and nipples. Yes, nipplegasm is a thing and it is real. It is important to know that not all women can achieve this. It all boils down to the sensitivity of the breast.

At the end of the day, we all are wired differently and what works for one may not work for another. This is why you shouldn’t be afraid or shy to explore your body whether alone or with your partner to find what works for you.

